Basketball Coach Accused Of Substituting His Triplet Sons To Win Games

The high school coach in Missouri is accused of using his triplet sons to cheat. An opposing team accuses the coach of swapping in one of his three sons to gain an advantage on the free throw line.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A high school basketball coach in Missouri is under pressure after allegedly using his triplet sons to cheat during a game. Rick Luna and his Dora High School team were playing Licking High over the weekend. Parents and players from Licking accused Coach Luna of secretly swapping in one of his three sons to gain an advantage on the free-throw line. You know, being triplets, the referee didn't notice. An investigation is ongoing, but it won't change the final score. Coach Luna and his team won by 2.

