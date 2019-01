Partial Government Shutdown Hooks Alaska's Fishing Industry January marks the opening of Bering Sea fisheries. Boats need federal permits and inspections before they can leave the docks. The shutdown has put hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue at stake.

Partial Government Shutdown Hooks Alaska's Fishing Industry Partial Government Shutdown Hooks Alaska's Fishing Industry Partial Government Shutdown Hooks Alaska's Fishing Industry Audio will be available later today. January marks the opening of Bering Sea fisheries. Boats need federal permits and inspections before they can leave the docks. The shutdown has put hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue at stake. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor