Lizzo Serves Up Some Fresh-Pressed, '80s-Inspired 'Juice'

Maybe you need a little bit of juice to get your New Year's resolutions going. If that's the case, Lizzo has just the thing. The Minneapolis rapper/flutist/meme legend continues her winning streak of sing-songy, funk-heavy rap with her latest single "Juice" and yet another meme-worthy music video to match.

In the Quinn Wilson-directed visual, Lizzo takes cues from assorted bits of '80s nostalgia — Jane Fonda workout tapes, Soul Glo commercials from Coming to America, QVC infomercials — and shades them with her singular, life-affirming zeal. But unlike, say, the time-warped reminiscing of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, Lizzo finds a way to dust some modern-day magic into the otherwise-retro video. She pays a small nod to ASMR queen Spirit Payton, better known on YouTube as ASMRTheChew.

Keeping with the infomercial theme, the end of the video directs the viewer to blameitonthejuice.com, which leads to a cartooned microsite housing all of Lizzo's awesome visuals to date, and says to allow three to six weeks for delivery. Is this a timeline for Lizzo's 2019 domination?

"The juice ain't worth the squeeze if the juice don't look like this," Lizzo sings in the second verse. If we can muster up even a few drops of her fresh-squeezed, self-loving braggadocio to carry us all the way through the year, we should be all right.