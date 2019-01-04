Weekly Wrap: Nancy Pelosi's Return, Retail's 2019 Outlook, What's The Deal With CBD?

It's Friday. Sam is talking to everyone here, specifically NPR Congressional correspondent Susan Davis and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Sarah Halzack. The new U.S. Congress was sworn in this week, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., returned to her job as Speaker of the House. Now that Democrats have a majority in the House, what will their legislative priorities be?

Halzack wonders what the months ahead could have in store for retail and the markets, and Sam ponders China's far-side-of-the-moon landing. Plus, we ask VICE writer Allie Conti about the rise of CBD's popularity. What is it, why is it everywhere, and is it legal?

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.