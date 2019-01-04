Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Nancy Pelosi, Retail 2019, CBD It's Friday. Sam is talking to everyone here, specifically NPR Congressional correspondent Susan Davis and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Sarah Halzack. A new U.S. Congress was sworn in this week and Rep. Nancy Pelosi returned as Speaker of the House, but what will Democrats' legislative priorities be? It's a new year, and tariffs could mean an uncertain future for retail in the months to come. Plus, what is CBD, why is it everywhere, and is it legal?
Weekly Wrap: Nancy Pelosi's Return, Retail's 2019 Outlook, What's The Deal With CBD?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., smiles after receiving the gavel from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., following her election as the next Speaker of the House during the first session of the 116th Congress. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., smiles after receiving the gavel from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., following her election as the next Speaker of the House during the first session of the 116th Congress.

It's Friday. Sam is talking to everyone here, specifically NPR Congressional correspondent Susan Davis and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Sarah Halzack. The new U.S. Congress was sworn in this week, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., returned to her job as Speaker of the House. Now that Democrats have a majority in the House, what will their legislative priorities be?

Halzack wonders what the months ahead could have in store for retail and the markets, and Sam ponders China's far-side-of-the-moon landing. Plus, we ask VICE writer Allie Conti about the rise of CBD's popularity. What is it, why is it everywhere, and is it legal?

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.