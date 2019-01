Former Industry Executives Hold Top Spots In Several Federal Departments NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with New York Times reporter Eric Lipton about the number of industry executives and lobbyists running cabinet agencies in the Trump administration.

Former Industry Executives Hold Top Spots In Several Federal Departments Politics Former Industry Executives Hold Top Spots In Several Federal Departments Former Industry Executives Hold Top Spots In Several Federal Departments Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with New York Times reporter Eric Lipton about the number of industry executives and lobbyists running cabinet agencies in the Trump administration. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor