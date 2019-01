American Anthem: 'Dancing In The Street' "Dancing In The Street" is a Motown party song made famous by Martha and the Vandellas, but the song took on a political connotation during the race riots of the 1960s.

"Dancing In The Street" is a Motown party song made famous by Martha and the Vandellas, but the song took on a political connotation during the race riots of the 1960s.