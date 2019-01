Biological Cartographers Seek To Map The Trillions Of Cells In The Human Body There's an effort underway to make a new atlas of all the cells in the human body, and to describe each cell type using all the powerful tools of today's genetic technology.

Biological Cartographers Seek To Map The Trillions Of Cells In The Human Body Science Biological Cartographers Seek To Map The Trillions Of Cells In The Human Body Biological Cartographers Seek To Map The Trillions Of Cells In The Human Body Audio will be available later today. There's an effort underway to make a new atlas of all the cells in the human body, and to describe each cell type using all the powerful tools of today's genetic technology. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor