Saturday Sports: The Bears And The Lady Bears We have a roundup of the week in sports, including the latest on the Chicago Bears, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Baylor Lady Bears women's basketball team.

Saturday Sports: The Bears And The Lady Bears Sports Saturday Sports: The Bears And The Lady Bears Saturday Sports: The Bears And The Lady Bears Audio will be available later today. We have a roundup of the week in sports, including the latest on the Chicago Bears, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Baylor Lady Bears women's basketball team. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor