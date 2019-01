Women Entering A Sacred Temple Spark Protests In India Protests erupted across south India after women sneaked into a temple that banned females old enough to menstruate. The temple is part of a debate between gender equality and religious freedom.

Women Entering A Sacred Temple Spark Protests In India Asia Women Entering A Sacred Temple Spark Protests In India Women Entering A Sacred Temple Spark Protests In India Audio will be available later today. Protests erupted across south India after women sneaked into a temple that banned females old enough to menstruate. The temple is part of a debate between gender equality and religious freedom. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor