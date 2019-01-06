Accessibility links
Red Carpet Fashion At The Golden Globes The stars took a walk down the red carpet before the 76th Golden Globe Awards. Here's a peek at what they wore.

Golden Globes Red Carpet: A Look At The Fashion

Enlarge this image

Left to right: Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Left to right: Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bows are tied, dresses are zipped, and the red carpet is rolled out. The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles glimmers with stars as the 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards ensues. The show, which airs live on NBC, is hosted Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh—the stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve, respectively. Here's a glimpse of what some of the attendees are wearing tonight.

Enlarge this image

Lady Gaga

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Gemma Chan, left, and Nico Santos, right

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Gemma Chan, left, and Nico Santos, right

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Left to right, Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Left to right, Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Timothee Chalamet

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Billy Porter

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Porter

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Maya Rudolph, left, and Amy Poehler, right

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph, left, and Amy Poehler, right

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Left to right: Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, and Satchel Lee

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Left to right: Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, and Satchel Lee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Taraji P. Henson, left, and Thandie Newton, right

toggle caption
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson, left, and Thandie Newton, right

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina De Tavira, right

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina De Tavira, right

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Mahershala Ali, left, and Viggo Mortensen, right

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali, left, and Viggo Mortensen, right

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Bradley Cooper

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Terry Crews

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Terry Crews

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Julia Roberts, left, and Janelle Monae, right

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Julia Roberts, left, and Janelle Monae, right

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Ricky Martin

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ricky Martin

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Brian May, 2nd left; Lucy Boynton, 3rd left;, Rami Malek 3rd right;, and Roger Taylor

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brian May, 2nd left; Lucy Boynton, 3rd left;, Rami Malek 3rd right;, and Roger Taylor

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Melissa McCarthy, left, and Rosamund Pike, right

toggle caption
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy, left, and Rosamund Pike, right

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Alison Brie, left, and Dave Franco, right

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Alison Brie, left, and Dave Franco, right

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Constance Wu

toggle caption
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Constance Wu

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Emma Stone, left, and Rachel Weisz, right

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Stone, left, and Rachel Weisz, right

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Golden Globe hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Golden Globe hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Connie Britton

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Connie Britton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shaloub

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shaloub

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Carol Burnett

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carol Burnett

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Regina King, left, and Elsie Fisher, right

toggle caption
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Regina King, left, and Elsie Fisher, right

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Heidi Klum, left, and Molly Sims, right

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Heidi Klum, left, and Molly Sims, right

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Dominique Jackson, right

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Dominique Jackson, right

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Amber Heard wears a black ribbon is a nod to the Time's Up movement, which raises awareness about sexual harassment.

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amber Heard wears a black ribbon is a nod to the Time's Up movement, which raises awareness about sexual harassment.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Gina Rodriguez

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Willem Dafoe

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

toggle caption
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Camilla Belle, left, and Jessica Chastain, right

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camilla Belle, left, and Jessica Chastain, right

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

