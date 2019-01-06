Golden Globes Red Carpet: A Look At The Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Left to right: Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o
Bows are tied, dresses are zipped, and the red carpet is rolled out. The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles glimmers with stars as the 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards ensues. The show, which airs live on NBC, is hosted Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh—the stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve, respectively. Here's a glimpse of what some of the attendees are wearing tonight.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Gemma Chan, left, and Nico Santos, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Left to right, Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Billy Porter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maya Rudolph, left, and Amy Poehler, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Left to right: Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, and Satchel Lee
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson, left, and Thandie Newton, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina De Tavira, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mahershala Ali, left, and Viggo Mortensen, right
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terry Crews
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Julia Roberts, left, and Janelle Monae, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ricky Martin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brian May, 2nd left; Lucy Boynton, 3rd left;, Rami Malek 3rd right;, and Roger Taylor
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Rosamund Pike, right
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Alison Brie, left, and Dave Franco, right
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Constance Wu
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Emma Stone, left, and Rachel Weisz, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Golden Globe hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Connie Britton
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shaloub
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carol Burnett
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Regina King, left, and Elsie Fisher, right
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Heidi Klum, left, and Molly Sims, right
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Dominique Jackson, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amber Heard wears a black ribbon is a nod to the Time's Up movement, which raises awareness about sexual harassment.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Willem Dafoe
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Camilla Belle, left, and Jessica Chastain, right
