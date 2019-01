Viral Hashtag Celebrates Palestinian-American Representation NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Susan Muaddi Darraj, creator of #tweetyourthobe, a hashtag for the public to share pictures of their thobe as a response to the swearing-in of Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Technology