Waiting In Long Lines For A Salad? You're Not Alone Lines at salad chains in New York City are wrapping around the block, the New York Post reports, as people seek out fresh greens in an effort to live out their healthy New Year resolutions.

Waiting In Long Lines For A Salad? You're Not Alone Health Waiting In Long Lines For A Salad? You're Not Alone Waiting In Long Lines For A Salad? You're Not Alone Audio will be available later today. Lines at salad chains in New York City are wrapping around the block, the New York Post reports, as people seek out fresh greens in an effort to live out their healthy New Year resolutions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor