Border Patrol Agent Says His Colleagues Support Barriers And Increased Staffing Longtime border patrol agent Terence Shigg, a former union local leader, supports building a barrier, but he tells NPR's Michel Martin morale has taken a hit since agents are working without pay.

Border Patrol Agent Says His Colleagues Support Barriers And Increased Staffing National Border Patrol Agent Says His Colleagues Support Barriers And Increased Staffing Border Patrol Agent Says His Colleagues Support Barriers And Increased Staffing Audio will be available later today. Longtime border patrol agent Terence Shigg, a former union local leader, supports building a barrier, but he tells NPR's Michel Martin morale has taken a hit since agents are working without pay. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor