Troll Watch: Online Harassment Toward Women The international human rights group Amnesty International found in a recent study that women experience widespread harassment on Twitter. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with project lead Tanya O'Carroll.

Troll Watch: Online Harassment Toward Women Technology Troll Watch: Online Harassment Toward Women Troll Watch: Online Harassment Toward Women Audio will be available later today. The international human rights group Amnesty International found in a recent study that women experience widespread harassment on Twitter. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with project lead Tanya O'Carroll. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor