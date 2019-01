College Program Offers Resources For Homeless Students During the holiday season, many college students head home for winter break. But what about students who don't have a home to go back to?

College Program Offers Resources For Homeless Students National College Program Offers Resources For Homeless Students College Program Offers Resources For Homeless Students Audio will be available later today. During the holiday season, many college students head home for winter break. But what about students who don't have a home to go back to? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor