Politics In The News: Partial Government Shutdown As the government shutdown enters its third week, what are the political calculations inside the GOP? Noel King talks to conservative writer Jonah Goldberg, senior editor at the National Review.

Politics In The News: Partial Government Shutdown Analysis
Audio will be available later today.