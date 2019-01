Most Contractors Do Not Expect To Get Back Pay When The Shutdown Ends No laborers may be more negatively affected by the partial government shutdown than those working under contract with federal agencies. Most can't expect to receive back pay when the shutdown ends.

Most Contractors Do Not Expect To Get Back Pay When The Shutdown Ends Politics Most Contractors Do Not Expect To Get Back Pay When The Shutdown Ends Most Contractors Do Not Expect To Get Back Pay When The Shutdown Ends Audio will be available later today. No laborers may be more negatively affected by the partial government shutdown than those working under contract with federal agencies. Most can't expect to receive back pay when the shutdown ends. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor