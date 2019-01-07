Man Accused Of Burglary Hopes Eagles Repeat As Super Bowl Champs

A man accused of breaking into a music store in Pittston, Pa., was asked by TV news crews if he had anything to say. He said, "Go Eagles." The Super Bowl champs are in the playoffs.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Pennsylvania man was given a platform to speak and made use of it. Dale Sourbeck is accused of breaking into a music store in Pittston. Police say surveillance video shows him stealing two guitars. WNAP reports a TV camera caught the arrested man escorted to a police car. And when he was asked for comment, he replied, go Eagles. He was cheering on the Philadelphia pro football team that's trying to return to the Super Bowl in the playoffs on Sunday. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.