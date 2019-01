About 800,000 Federal Employees Still Without Pay As Government Shutdown Continues As the partial government shutdown heads into its third week, the staff level negotiations have yielded little progress. The president is still pushing for $5.7 billion for a steel border barrier.

About 800,000 Federal Employees Still Without Pay As Government Shutdown Continues Politics About 800,000 Federal Employees Still Without Pay As Government Shutdown Continues About 800,000 Federal Employees Still Without Pay As Government Shutdown Continues Audio will be available later today. As the partial government shutdown heads into its third week, the staff level negotiations have yielded little progress. The president is still pushing for $5.7 billion for a steel border barrier. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor