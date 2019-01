Kevin Spacey Appears In Mass. Court Over Sexual Assault Case Spacey appeared in a Massachusetts district court on Monday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted an 18-year-old man in Nantucket. A plea of not guilty was entered for the actor.

