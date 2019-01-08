Administration Sends Mixed Messages On When Troops Will Leave Syria

President Trump's national security adviser John Bolton will be in Turkey on Tuesday to discuss the terms of the withdrawal from Syria. How are Kurds and Syrians responding?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

National security adviser John Bolton is following up on a phone call. President Trump spoke with Turkey's president last month, and he abruptly announced a policy change of great interest to Turkey. Trump promised to withdraw U.S. troops from neighboring Syria promptly. This week, John Bolton added some conditions. He said U.S. troops will not go until ISIS is defeated and until local U.S. allies are protected from Turkey - which is awkward since Turkey is also a U.S. ally. How's all that look to Syrians? Well, NPR's Ruth Sherlock was recently in northeastern Syria, has covered this story for years.

Hi, Ruth.

RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: Hello.

INSKEEP: How has the U.S. position evolved here exactly?

SHERLOCK: Well, so on December 19, President Trump came out with a statement - which shocked everybody - saying all troops are coming back and they're coming back now. So as you say, now military officials seem to have convinced Trump to kind of walk back that decision slightly, walk back the idea of pulling out so quickly. John Bolton, his national security adviser, has, as you said, said now that ISIS needs to be first completely defeated and that they have to protect the interests of these local allies. The thing is, that could take months or maybe even longer. Bolton says there's no real timeline for the withdrawal now. And the president himself seems to have walked this back slightly. He initially declared ISIS defeated. Now he accepts that actually ISIS does remain in some parts of Syria and that U.S. troops must stay there until they're gone.

INSKEEP: How does the United States protect these Kurdish allies from, well, the other U.S. allies the Turks, who are no fans of the Kurds?

SHERLOCK: Well, exactly. A lot of this depends on Turkey. And John Bolton is in Turkey today to discuss all this with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Essentially, you know, Erdogan is gunning to take over these parts of Syria. He's saying, we could run the fight against ISIS; we could run these kind of local committees in the area, in the parts of Syria that the Kurds control. Obviously, this is not something that the Kurds would much like. But in a further plot twist here, it does seem that the administration in the U.S. is actually - the Trump administration - is considering this as an idea. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday that this suggestion was something that was talked about between President Trump and President Erdogan.

INSKEEP: OK. So wait a minute.

SHERLOCK: Yeah.

INSKEEP: If the Kurds would be forced to ally some way with the Turks, which they don't want to do, could that turn the Kurds toward, well, the other force in Syria Bashar al-Assad, the president in Damascus?

SHERLOCK: Well, that's the thing? It is very confusing how this would actually work in practice, to allow Turkey to sort of control this area. The Kurdish militias here have sacrificed, you know, hundreds of lives in fighting ISIS and taking control of this territory. And they see Turkey as a bigger threat than ISIS to their survival. So whilst they don't really want to give up control of this area to anybody, they are in talks with the Syrian government about striking some kind of deal that would allow the Syrian regime to come back in. Now, whilst they haven't explicitly commented yet on this new idea of Turkey sort of moving into this area, certainly in conversations I had with them just a few weeks ago and very recently, you know, they just would not accept to have Turkey kind of control this area.

INSKEEP: OK, Ruth. Thanks for the update. Really appreciate it.

SHERLOCK: Thank you very much.

INSKEEP: That's NPR's Ruth Sherlock.

