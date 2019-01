Federal Employees Sue Trump Administration Over Government Shutdown A group of federal employees is suing the Trump administration for not getting paid during the partial government shutdown. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with the group's attorney, Heidi Burakiewicz.

Federal Employees Sue Trump Administration Over Government Shutdown Politics Federal Employees Sue Trump Administration Over Government Shutdown Federal Employees Sue Trump Administration Over Government Shutdown Audio will be available later today. A group of federal employees is suing the Trump administration for not getting paid during the partial government shutdown. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with the group's attorney, Heidi Burakiewicz. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor