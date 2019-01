How The Government Shutdown Is Affecting Pennsylvania Farmers As Pennsylvania farmers gather for the state's annual farm show, some are feeling a pinch from the partial shutdown of the federal government.

How The Government Shutdown Is Affecting Pennsylvania Farmers National How The Government Shutdown Is Affecting Pennsylvania Farmers How The Government Shutdown Is Affecting Pennsylvania Farmers Audio will be available later today. As Pennsylvania farmers gather for the state's annual farm show, some are feeling a pinch from the partial shutdown of the federal government. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor