How Trump Uses Misleading Statistics In His Border Wall Argument President Trump will address the American people Tuesday night to make his case that there's a crisis at the Southern border. But he often uses misleading statistics as part of his argument.

How Trump Uses Misleading Statistics In His Border Wall Argument Politics How Trump Uses Misleading Statistics In His Border Wall Argument How Trump Uses Misleading Statistics In His Border Wall Argument Audio will be available later today. President Trump will address the American people Tuesday night to make his case that there's a crisis at the Southern border. But he often uses misleading statistics as part of his argument. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor