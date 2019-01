L.A. Teachers Poised To Strike For More Pay And Student Services NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume as more than 30,000 teachers in the city could strike as early as Thursday. They're fighting for more pay and student services.

L.A. Teachers Poised To Strike For More Pay And Student Services

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume as more than 30,000 teachers in the city could strike as early as Thursday. They're fighting for more pay and student services.