Pakistan's Prime Minister Tries To Reform Politically Powerful Madrassas Pakistan's Islamic seminaries are widely seen as indoctrinating students with extreme interpretations of Islam. Pakistan's prime minister has vowed to change them. But many madrassas are resisting.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Tries To Reform Politically Powerful Madrassas

Audio will be available later today.

Pakistan's Islamic seminaries are widely seen as indoctrinating students with extreme interpretations of Islam. Pakistan's prime minister has vowed to change them. But many madrassas are resisting.