A Woman Brags On Dating App About An Illegal Deer Kill

At the time she mentioned killing a deer, the Oklahoma woman was on the dating app Bumble. The guy chatting with her about the illegal deer kill just happened to be a game warden.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A woman in Oklahoma was using the dating app Bumble bragging about killing a deer. It was an illegal kill, which might not have mattered much except the guy chatting with her is a game warden. According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, they went to the woman's house to catch her. The wardens flashed a little sense of humor, using the hashtag #DateNight. The woman paid fines and might not be going on any hunting dates anytime soon. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.