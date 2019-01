Televised-Addresses Highlight Divide Between Trump, Democratic Leaders After the president gave an Oval Office address, calling for more than $5 billion in border wall funding, Speaker of the House Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer gave the Democratic response.

Televised-Addresses Highlight Divide Between Trump, Democratic Leaders Politics Televised-Addresses Highlight Divide Between Trump, Democratic Leaders Televised-Addresses Highlight Divide Between Trump, Democratic Leaders Audio will be available later today. After the president gave an Oval Office address, calling for more than $5 billion in border wall funding, Speaker of the House Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer gave the Democratic response. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor