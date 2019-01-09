Australian Prime Minister Is Caught In A Shoe Cover-Up

Scott Morrison's office posted a family photo on his website. In it, he's wearing two left shoes. The white shoes were Photoshopped on, replacing the ratty sneakers he'd worn to the photo shoot.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Australia's prime minister was caught in a cover-up of his shoes. Scott Morrison's office posted a picture on his website. It's a lovely family photo with his wife and two daughters. They're outside on a lawn, and the prime minister is wearing two left shoes. The white shoes were Photoshopped on, replacing the ratty sneakers he'd worn to the photo shoot. After being called out on social media, his office restored the original shoes. It's MORNING EDITION.

