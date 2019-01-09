Accessibility links
Rod Rosenstein's Expected Exit Gets Closer As William Barr Visits Hill Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been on shaky political ground for months, but there is no specific plan for his departure. William Barr's confirmation hearing is next week.
NPR logo Attorney General Nominee Visits Hill; Rosenstein's Exit Expected After Confirmation

Politics

Attorney General Nominee Visits Hill; Rosenstein's Exit Expected After Confirmation

Enlarge this image

Attorney General nominee William Barr (left) is meeting with senators including Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday, ahead of next week's confirmation hearing. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General nominee William Barr (left) is meeting with senators including Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday, ahead of next week's confirmation hearing.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's nominee to become the next attorney general began his round of visits to Capitol Hill on Wednesday as Washington prepared for a changing of the guard at the Justice Department.

William Barr was scheduled to meet with at least three key Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans ahead of his confirmation hearing scheduled for next week.

DOJ, Largely Shut Down, Nonetheless Issued Statements On Southern Border Cases

Politics

DOJ, Largely Shut Down, Nonetheless Issued Statements On Southern Border Cases

Barr's dance card included incoming Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; outgoing Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; and Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Grassley told reporters on Wednesday morning that Barr's experience — he served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush — "ought to make his nomination very easy this time."

Trump Picks William Barr, Attorney General Under H.W. Bush, To Return To DOJ Helm

Law

Trump Picks William Barr, Attorney General Under H.W. Bush, To Return To DOJ Helm

Democrats nonetheless are expected to question him sharply about the skepticism he has voiced about the Russia investigation.

Barr submitted a memo to the Justice Department last year that argued the law doesn't support an inquiry into whether Trump may have obstructed justice if he tried to frustrate the Russia investigation. Barr also has criticized special counsel Robert Mueller's office in the press.

Here's What Could Be Ahead In The Russia Investigations In 2019

National Security

Here's What Could Be Ahead In The Russia Investigations In 2019

"Barr must commit to supporting special counsel Mueller's investigation and allowing him to follow the facts," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, when Barr's nomination was announced. "He must also commit to resisting political pressure placed on the Justice Department."

Other Democrats on the panel may call for Barr to recuse himself outright from the Russia investigation, the way then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions did. Sessions' interim successor, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, consulted with Justice Department officials but ultimately decided not to recuse himself.

DOJ Memo: Acting Attorney General Whitaker's Appointment Is Legal

Law

DOJ Memo: Acting Attorney General Whitaker's Appointment Is Legal

Whitaker also was critical or skeptical about the special counsel investigation. Democrats in the House want to question him about how he has been dealing with the White House and Mueller's office.

End of the road for Rosenstein?

The ongoing management of the special counsel's office, however, has remained with the man who commissioned it: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department has said.

Barr's confirmation is expected to bring a change there when Rosenstein steps down at some point after Barr is confirmed so that he can select his own deputy.

Sources at the Justice Department say that although Rosenstein is expected to depart once Barr is in place, there isn't a specific plan or schedule in place that establishes dates or structure for that.

Trump's Judicial Appointments Were Confirmed At Historic Pace In 2018

Law

Trump's Judicial Appointments Were Confirmed At Historic Pace In 2018

Rosenstein has likely been serving on borrowed time since a New York Times report in September that described conversations he had with people inside the Justice Department early in his tenure.

Rosenstein was said to have discussed removing Trump from office or secretly recording conversations with him; he said he never authorized any action after those conversations, but Justice Department sources said he expected to be fired.

Rosenstein Remains Deputy Attorney General Following White House Meeting — For Now

Politics

Rosenstein Remains Deputy Attorney General Following White House Meeting — For Now

All along, Mueller's investigation has continued, but it isn't clear to anyone outside a handful of select leaders how much longer it may run or with what effect — and consequently, what kind of effect the transition from Rosenstein to Barr might have.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., last week renewed the mandate of the grand jury that has been working with Mueller since the summer of 2017, suggesting investigators have more witnesses to interview or subpoenas to request.

Jeff Sessions Forced Out As Attorney General After Constant Criticism From Trump

Law

Jeff Sessions Forced Out As Attorney General After Constant Criticism From Trump

Rosenstein himself has sought to allay fears about the effect of any one leader on the workings of the Justice Department generally and the Russia investigation specifically.

"It's being handled appropriately," Rosenstein told reporters last month. "Whether it's Bob Mueller or Rod Rosenstein or Matt Whitaker or Bill Barr, that investigation's going to be handled appropriately by the Department of Justice."

NPR National Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson contributed to this report.