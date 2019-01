Trump Threatens To Cut California's FEMA Funding For Wildfire Relief After California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed millions in new spending on wildfire prevention, President Trump threatened to cut all the state's FEMA funds because of the its forest management policies.

Audio will be available later today.