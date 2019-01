Opposition Leader Wins Congolese Presidential Election Felix Tshisekedi was declared winner of the long-delayed presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — amid suggestions of vote-rigging.

Felix Tshisekedi was declared winner of the long-delayed presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — amid suggestions of vote-rigging.