Infectious Kids' Song, 'Baby Shark,' Hits The 'Billboard' Hot 100

"Baby Shark" — about a family of sharks scouring the seas for their next meal — charted at No. 32 for the week ending Jan. 12. It boasted 20.8 million streams last week, according to Nielsen Music.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "MAIN TITLE (THEME FROM 'JAWS')")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

You know what that music means - sharks - but now so does this.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY SHARK")

PINKFONG: (Singing) Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby...

MARTIN: That's right. "Baby Shark," the viral kids' song, is making its debut on the Billboard Top 40.

MARTIN: Sorry, all you parents with little ones. You cannot escape this song.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

No, you cannot. "Baby Shark" has been around for years as a children's song that you would hear at camp or other places. And then in 2016, Pinkfong, a South Korea-based educational brand, recorded a version of it. And it went viral.

MARTIN: It's gotten 2.1 billion views globally on YouTube and inspired a legion of imitators in other genres, like R&B.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY SHARK")

DESMOND DENNIS: (Singing) Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo. Baby shark...

GREENE: And techno...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY SHARK")

PINKFONG: (Singing) Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby...

MARTIN: And a little something for the headbangers.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY SHARK (TECHNO)")

PINKFONG: (Screaming) Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby shark, doo doo doo...

GREENE: Well, now that that is stuck in everyone's head, I think we've done our job here.

SLAY DUGGEE: (Singing) It's the end, doo doo doo doo doo doo.

