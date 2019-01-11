A Broadway Star And Director On 'Rent: Live'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pamela Littky/FOX Pamela Littky/FOX

Lin-Manuel Miranda once summed up for an interviewer what was so powerful and influential about Rent:

"The show exists, and people go, 'That's for me,'" he said. "'I can do that show.'"

For Miranda and so many other fans, Rent changed the idea of what a musical could be and paved the way for Hamilton nearly two decades later.

The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Jonathan Larson told the story of a group of starving artists struggling to live and love through the AIDS crisis in New York City's 1980s.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Estrada/FOX Kevin Estrada/FOX

Now a new generation will have a chance to discover it, when a live version airs on FOX this Sunday, January 27, helmed by the same director behind the original 1996 Broadway production: Michael Greif.

Greif and Rent: Live star Brandon Victor Dixon (a Hamilton alum who famously addressed Vice President Mike Pence from the show's stage) spoke to Sam about the challenges of doing a musical on television, why the genre gets a bad rap, and what made the original Rent so transformative.

Brent Baughman and Jinae West produced and edited this episode for broadcast.