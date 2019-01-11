Accessibility links
A Broadway Star And Director On 'Rent: Live' It's Tuesday. Sam talks to 'Hamilton' star Brandon Victor Dixon and Broadway director Michael Greif about bringing the groundbreaking 1996 Broadway musical 'Rent' to live television — January 27 at 8 PM EST on FOX. They discuss the difference between stage and television performance, what made 'Rent' such an influential musical, and that time Brandon Victor Dixon spoke to Vice President-elect Mike Pence after a performance of 'Hamilton.' Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback.
A Broadway Star And Director On 'Rent: Live'

Listen · 32:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/684402163/686702874" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins in Rent: Live airing Sunday, Jan. 27 on FOX. Pamela Littky/FOX hide caption

Pamela Littky/FOX

Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins in Rent: Live airing Sunday, Jan. 27 on FOX.

Pamela Littky/FOX

Lin-Manuel Miranda once summed up for an interviewer what was so powerful and influential about Rent:

"The show exists, and people go, 'That's for me,'" he said. "'I can do that show.'"

For Miranda and so many other fans, Rent changed the idea of what a musical could be and paved the way for Hamilton nearly two decades later.

The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Jonathan Larson told the story of a group of starving artists struggling to live and love through the AIDS crisis in New York City's 1980s.

Director Michael Greif behind the scenes in Rent: Live. Kevin Estrada/FOX hide caption

Kevin Estrada/FOX

Director Michael Greif behind the scenes in Rent: Live.

Kevin Estrada/FOX

Now a new generation will have a chance to discover it, when a live version airs on FOX this Sunday, January 27, helmed by the same director behind the original 1996 Broadway production: Michael Greif.

Greif and Rent: Live star Brandon Victor Dixon (a Hamilton alum who famously addressed Vice President Mike Pence from the show's stage) spoke to Sam about the challenges of doing a musical on television, why the genre gets a bad rap, and what made the original Rent so transformative.

Brent Baughman and Jinae West produced and edited this episode for broadcast.