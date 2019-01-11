Accessibility links
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has No Remaining Signs Of Cancer After having surgery last month for cancer, liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering well and has "no evidence of remaining disease," according to the Supreme Court.
Justice Ginsburg Has No Remaining Signs Of Cancer, Will Return To Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a talk with Georgetown University law students in Washington. AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a talk with Georgetown University law students in Washington.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has no remaining signs of cancer after her surgery last month, requires no additional treatment, but will miss oral arguments at the court next week to rest, the Supreme Court said Friday.

Politics

While odds for a recovery from the surgery she had are good, they go way up if the subsequent pathology report shows no cancer in the lymph nodes. On Friday, the court released a written statement saying there is no additional evidence of cancer.

"Her recovery from surgery is on track," court spokeswoman Kathleen L. Arberg said of the 85-year-old justice. "Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required."

Politics

As she has with cases already this year, Ginsburg will continue to participate in the cases from home on the basis of the briefs and transcripts, the court said.

This is Ginsburg's third bout with cancer. Ginsburg fans can rest a bit easier with the news. Doctors say that her odds of long-term survival are in the neighborhood of 80 percent.

Movie Interviews

