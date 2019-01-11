Weekly Wrap: 'One Hot Mess' As Shutdown Continues, Plus Millennials And Burnout

It's Friday. Sam is swimming through the news of the week with help from NBC White House correspondent Geoff Bennett and CNN senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson. The fight over funding for President Trump's desired border wall with Mexico continues, setting the stage for the ongoing government shutdown to become the longest in U.S. history. Sam makes the argument that this debate is all about race, but that element is seemingly missing from the conversation. Plus, why one writer recently dubbed millennials "the burnout generation" and how the song "Baby Shark" ended up in the Billboard Top 40 chart.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.