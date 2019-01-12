Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Kevin Hart; Ben Stiller Hart reflects on the controversial jokes from his past that led him to step down from hosting the Oscars. Stiller's Showtime series Escape At Dannemora is based upon a real-life prison break.
Fresh Air Weekend: Kevin Hart; Ben Stiller

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart speaks onstage at the Academy Awards in 2016. Hart was slated to host the 2019 Oscars but withdrew after he was criticized for controversial jokes he made in 2010 Kevin Winter/Getty Images hide caption

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart speaks onstage at the Academy Awards in 2016. Hart was slated to host the 2019 Oscars but withdrew after he was criticized for controversial jokes he made in 2010

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Kevin Hart Says Comedy's Full Of 'Flawed But Funny' People, Himself Included: Hart reflects on the controversial jokes from his past that led him to step down from hosting the Oscars. "Sometimes to grow as a comedian, you got to go through the stupid part," he says.

Ben Stiller Unlocks An 'Old-Fashioned' Prison Break In 'Escape At Dannemora': Stiller's seven-part Showtime series centers on the true story of two convicted murderers who used tools provided by a prison employee to break out of a maximum security prison in 2015.

