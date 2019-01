Privacy Concerns Largely Ignored At Annual Consumer Electronics Show NPR's Scott Simon talks with tech writer Pete Pachal about the issue of privacy and user data being on display — or not — at this year's annual Consumer Electronics Show.

Privacy Concerns Largely Ignored At Annual Consumer Electronics Show Technology Privacy Concerns Largely Ignored At Annual Consumer Electronics Show Privacy Concerns Largely Ignored At Annual Consumer Electronics Show Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with tech writer Pete Pachal about the issue of privacy and user data being on display — or not — at this year's annual Consumer Electronics Show. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor