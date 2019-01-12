Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, members of a once-prestigious organization are complaining that the group has become nothing more than a place for hard drinking and partying. What is this group?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The White House staff?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint. When these people are boozing it up, it's a literal genius bar.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, MENSA.

SAGAL: MENSA, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

POUNDSTONE: Oh, for heaven's sakes. Really?

SAGAL: MENSA.

POUNDSTONE: The smart people get together and drink?

SAGAL: That's what they're doing.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, for heaven's sakes.

SAGAL: They're going to party like it's the square root of 3,996,001.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Said one member quoted in The Wall Street Journal, these are wonderful, loving, playful people. They also drink more than anyone I've ever seen.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's right. These nerds are out here to raise the roof, and they know exactly how many foot-pounds of force will be required to do it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GIVE UP THE FUNK (TEAR THE ROOF OFF THE SUCKER)")

PARLIAMENT: (Singing) Tear the roof off, we're going to tear the roof off the mothersucker, tear the roof off the sucker. Tear the roof off...

SAGAL: Coming up, we're going to Dubai in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.