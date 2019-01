Trump Lashes Out At FBI After 'NYT' Reports On Inquiry Into Whether He Aided Russia NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with The New York Times' Adam Goldman about a reported FBI investigation into whether President Trump worked on behalf of Russia.

Trump Lashes Out At FBI After 'NYT' Reports On Inquiry Into Whether He Aided Russia

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with The New York Times' Adam Goldman about a reported FBI investigation into whether President Trump worked on behalf of Russia.