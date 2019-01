Government Shutdown Hits Furloughed Families, Maryland Community At Large Friday evening, as the shutdown bordered on becoming the longest in U.S. history, hundreds of furloughed workers gathered in Montgomery County, Md., to share a meal.

Government Shutdown Hits Furloughed Families, Maryland Community At Large Government Shutdown Hits Furloughed Families, Maryland Community At Large Government Shutdown Hits Furloughed Families, Maryland Community At Large Audio will be available later today. Friday evening, as the shutdown bordered on becoming the longest in U.S. history, hundreds of furloughed workers gathered in Montgomery County, Md., to share a meal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor