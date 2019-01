Wall Won't Dispel National Security Fears, McAllen Mayor Says After Trump Visit This week, President Trump flew to the border city of McAllen, Texas. NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with the city's mayor, Jim Darling, about his reactions to the president's visit.

Wall Won't Dispel National Security Fears, McAllen Mayor Says After Trump Visit Wall Won't Dispel National Security Fears, McAllen Mayor Says After Trump Visit Wall Won't Dispel National Security Fears, McAllen Mayor Says After Trump Visit Audio will be available later today. This week, President Trump flew to the border city of McAllen, Texas. NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with the city's mayor, Jim Darling, about his reactions to the president's visit. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor