Trump Announces Start Of Troop Withdrawal In Syria Amid Mixed Messaging As President Trump began U.S. forces pullout from Syria, his secretary of state and national security advisers sent mixed signals about U.S. commitments in the Middle East as they toured the region.

Trump Announces Start Of Troop Withdrawal In Syria Amid Mixed Messaging Middle East Trump Announces Start Of Troop Withdrawal In Syria Amid Mixed Messaging Trump Announces Start Of Troop Withdrawal In Syria Amid Mixed Messaging Audio will be available later today. As President Trump began U.S. forces pullout from Syria, his secretary of state and national security advisers sent mixed signals about U.S. commitments in the Middle East as they toured the region. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor