TSA Worker: 'They're Forcing A Choice Between Aviation Security And Border Security' Many federal employees are working without pay during what's become longest-ever government shutdown. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Mike Gayzagian, a TSA worker and local American Federation of Government Employees president.

TSA Worker: 'They're Forcing A Choice Between Aviation Security And Border Security' TSA Worker: 'They're Forcing A Choice Between Aviation Security And Border Security' TSA Worker: 'They're Forcing A Choice Between Aviation Security And Border Security' Audio will be available later today. Many federal employees are working without pay during what's become longest-ever government shutdown. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Mike Gayzagian, a TSA worker and local American Federation of Government Employees president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor