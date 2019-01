High-Tech Vibrator Ban From CES Show Stirs Claims Of Sexism A robotic sex toy for women was pulled from the Consumer Electronics Show. NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Wired's Emily Dreyfuss about the controversy.

High-Tech Vibrator Ban From CES Show Stirs Claims Of Sexism High-Tech Vibrator Ban From CES Show Stirs Claims Of Sexism High-Tech Vibrator Ban From CES Show Stirs Claims Of Sexism Audio will be available later today. A robotic sex toy for women was pulled from the Consumer Electronics Show. NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Wired's Emily Dreyfuss about the controversy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor