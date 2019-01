Texas Chapel In Path Of Trump's Proposed Border Wall NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Father Roy Snipes, whose chapel sits on the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. The chapel may lose their land if President Trump's border wall plans move forward.

Texas Chapel In Path Of Trump's Proposed Border Wall Religion Texas Chapel In Path Of Trump's Proposed Border Wall Texas Chapel In Path Of Trump's Proposed Border Wall Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Father Roy Snipes, whose chapel sits on the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. The chapel may lose their land if President Trump's border wall plans move forward. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor