Shutdown Could Have Long-Term Effects On Wildfire Disaster Response Firefighters and forest managers are losing valuable time to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. It's one of the long-term impacts of the government shutdown as it continues to linger on.

Shutdown Could Have Long-Term Effects On Wildfire Disaster Response Environment Shutdown Could Have Long-Term Effects On Wildfire Disaster Response Shutdown Could Have Long-Term Effects On Wildfire Disaster Response Audio will be available later today. Firefighters and forest managers are losing valuable time to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. It's one of the long-term impacts of the government shutdown as it continues to linger on. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor