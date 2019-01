News Brief: Rep. Steve King, William Barr, Brexit Vote Steve King is stripped of House committee assignments. Confirmation hearings begin Tuesday for Attorney General nominee Barr. And, the big Brexit vote takes place in Britain's Parliament Tuesday.

