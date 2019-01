British Parliament To Vote On Theresa May's Brexit Deal The British parliament votes Tuesday on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. May warns rejecting her deal opens up the possibility of Brexit being stopped, or that Britain leaves without a deal.

