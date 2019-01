Government Shutdown Stalls Preparedness For Upcoming Hurricane Season Government meteorologists who work on hurricane modeling and forecast improvements have been furloughed as part of the shutdown. Also endangered: FEMA hurricane training exercises.

Politics Government Shutdown Stalls Preparedness For Upcoming Hurricane Season Audio will be available later today. Government meteorologists who work on hurricane modeling and forecast improvements have been furloughed as part of the shutdown. Also endangered: FEMA hurricane training exercises.